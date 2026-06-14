Clinical Australia upset Turkey in World Cup opener

Nestory Irankunda became Australia’s youngest World Cup goalscorer as a youthful Socceroos upset Turkey 2-0.

The Watford forward scored a fine first-half goal before Connor Metcalfe got the second to give Tony Popovic’s side the perfect start to their Group D campaign in Vancouver.

Irankunda, at 20 years and 125 days, beat the record of Brett Holman, who scored against Ghana in 2010 when he was aged 26 and 84 days.

Former Bayern Munich player Irankunda was one of 10 World Cup debutants for Popovic’s team in the youngest side in the tournament since France against Australia in 2018.

Irankunda’s finish was superb, a brilliant touch inside after collecting a pass from Paul Okon-Engstler giving him space to find the low strike.

Turkey, appearing in the World Cup for the first time since 2002, were dominant for large parts but could not find an equaliser at BC Place.

Defender Abdulkerim Bardakci tried a speculative effort from distance and it took a fine save from Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach to tip it on to a post.

Beach, a surprise starter ahead of Mat Ryan as he made his first competitive international, also denied Arda Guler from a free-kick and a close-range effort from Zeki Celik in the second half.

Midfielder Metcalfe pounced on some sloppy play from Turkey before firing a low strike into the bottom corner.

Australia will play hosts USA in Seattle on Friday while Turkey take on Paraguay in San Francisco on Saturday.