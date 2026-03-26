Woman pleads not guilty in Rihanna home shooting

The Florida woman who allegedly shot at the Los Angeles mansion of pop superstar Rihanna has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and more than a dozen related charges.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, is accused of trying to kill Rihanna after allegedly firing a semiautomatic rifle at the musician’s Beverly Crest mansion on March 8.

Court documents allege Ortiz was trying to shoot Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky, their three young children and others who were in the home and another adjacent property. No one was injured.

Ortiz, who could face a life sentence, remains in detention and entered her plea on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court through her attorney.

Ortiz – a speech pathologist – is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing on April 8 and remains in detention, with bail set at $1.875m (KSh. 243M).

Her defence attorney – a public defender assigned to the felony case – sought to reduce her bail, but Los Angeles County District Attorney prosecutor Alexander Bott noted that Ortiz is accused of firing about 20 rounds from an AR-style weapon that put lives at risk, the DA’s office tells the BBC.

Bott argued in court that Ortiz allegedly had a wig with her to serve as a disguise, which he claims shows that she planned out the alleged crime.

The judge also prohibited Ortiz from working as a speech pathologist in California, a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

Ortiz faces multiple other charges, including 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

Each count of assault is associated with a person Ortiz allegedly shot at, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint, obtained by the BBC, lists the victims as Robyn Fenty and Rakim Mayers – Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s real names – their three children, Rihanna’s mother Monica Fenty, and several others.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Ortiz has been accused of driving up to the front of the house and firing the weapon multiple times at it, then fleeing.

Her white Tesla was located about eight miles (12km) from the singer’s home at a shopping centre in Sherman Oaks, where she was taken into custody.

Ortiz’s attorney and representatives for Rihanna did not immediately respond on Wednesday to the BBC’s requests for comment.