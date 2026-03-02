‘Sinners’ wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards

“Sinners” scooped the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, tightening the race to the Oscars with two weeks to go before Hollywood’s awards season finale.

The honour at the newly rebranded Actor Awards recognises the ensemble cast of a film, a decision that sometimes, but not always, presages Academy Award best picture glory.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire fable about America’s difficult racial history has stormed through awards season, garnering a record 16 Oscar nominations.

“We brought our hearts, we brought our souls, we brought our spirits to this endeavour,” said Delroy Lindo, who plays blues musician player Delta Slim, as he accepted the award on behalf of the cast.

“This project is anointed. And from that standpoint, we are all anointed to be a part of this incredible journey created by the genius Ryan Coogler.”

It was the first time “Sinners” seized a top prize at a pre-Oscars gala, which have so far been largely swept by “One Battle After Another,” including at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle” is a political thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a pot-addled former revolutionary forced back into the game when his teenage daughter goes missing.

“Sinners” may have had the upper hand with SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 members, but that may not hold true in two weeks for the Academy Awards.

“I’m not as confident that it’s going to win the best picture Oscar,” Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, told AFP ahead of the gala, after predicting the SAG award win.

“Those two awards have gone to different films just about as often as they have gone to the same film.”

Jordan wins Best Actor

Voting for the Academy Awards does not close until Thursday, meaning Sunday’s results could be influential.

For best leading male actor, Michael B. Jordan pulled off a surprise win in a category that Timothee Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”) has dominated all season.

“I’m so honoured and privileged to be nominated in categories with people and actors and humans that I love,” he said.

“This ride has been unbelievable.”

For the best leading female actor, there were no surprises when Jessie Buckley’s name was announced.

The Irish actress, who plays the grief-stricken wife of William Shakespeare mourning their son in “Hamnet”, has so far won nearly every prize on offer.

“I have been categorically changed by so many people in this room and beyond,” an emotional Buckley said.

“To get to work with my heart in my hand and stand beside my brilliant, daring friends who show me their heart, I mean, what a way to spend a life.”

Supporting award gets murkier

The race for the Oscar for best supporting performers became even cloudier after Sunday’s gala.

Amy Madigan took home the statuette for best supporting actress for her role as the sinister aunt in horror flick “Weapons,” following her success at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

“I wasn’t expecting this, but it does really mean a lot to me from my peers,” she said.

The major awards in this category this season have gone to different people: the Golden Globe to Teyana Taylor in “One Battle After Another,” and the BAFTA to Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners.”

For the men, Sean Penn, who was not at the ceremony, won for his wild turn as Colonel Lockjaw in “One Battle After Another,” following on from his BAFTA win.

The Critics’ Choice Awards recognised Jacob Elordi for “Frankenstein,” and the Golden Globe went to Stellan Skarsgard in “Sentimental Value,” who did not even get a SAG nod.

The television side of the awards was dominated by Apple TV’s Hollywood satire “The Studio”, which won three statuettes, including a posthumous award for Catherine O’Hara, who died in January.

Series co-creator Seth Rogen, who accepted the award on her behalf, said he felt fortunate to have spent time with the actress, a Hollywood stalwart known for her work in “Home Alone” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Something that I’ve just been marvelling at over the last few weeks was really her ability to be generous and kind and gracious, while never ever minimising her own talents,” he said.

Life Achievement Award

The evening also honoured veteran Harrison Ford with a life achievement award for memorable roles that have included Han Solo in the “Star Wars” franchise and Indiana Jones.

“I feel incredibly grateful for this kind attention. But to be clear, I also am quite humbled,” said Ford, whose big break came in George Lucas’s “American Graffiti” in 1973.

“I’m in a room of actors, many of whom are here because they’ve been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work, while I’m here to receive a prize for being alive,” the 83-year-old said to laughs.