Woman visiting detained boyfriend arrested after police find bhang concealed in bread

A visit to see her boyfriend in police custody landed a 26-year-old woman in custody after officers at Buruburu Police Station allegedly found bhang concealed inside a loaf of bread she had brought for him.

Bernice Achieng had visited the station to see her boyfriend, who is currently detained, and asked officers at the report office to pass him the loaf.

The unsealed package raised suspicion and upon search five rolls of bhang and a matchbox were found concealed deep inside the loaf.

A further search led to the recovery of seven more rolls of bhang from the pocket of Achieng’s jacket, bringing the total number of rolls recovered to 12.

Achieng remains in police and is expected to be arraigned in court.