World Athletics U-20:Jepngetich to miss semis after losing a DQ appeal

Dismas Otuke in Eugene,Oregon,USA

Kenya’s hopes of bagging a medal in the women’s 800m at the 21st World Athletics in Eugene, Oregon, were dealt a major blow following an unsuccessful appeal against her disqualification in Heat 2 of round 1 on Wednesday for breaching competition rule 17.5.1.

Jepngetich won the Heat but was disqualified for leaving the assigned lane before reaching the breakline (17.5.1).

Team Kenya officials appealed the decision, but upon the video review, she was found culpable of breaching the rule of the competition.

Kenya will now be represented by Marion Jepchumba in Friday’s semifinal after she finished 5th in Heat 5 in 2:07.69.