AthleticsSports

World Athletics U-20:Jepngetich to miss semis after losing a DQ appeal

Jepngetich won the Heat but was disqualified for leaving the assigned lane before reaching the breakline (17.5.1).

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read
Nancy Jepngetich in action during the 800m round 1(Photo courtesy :Anderson Bobo-University of Oregon Track

Dismas  Otuke in Eugene,Oregon,USA

Kenya’s hopes of bagging a medal in the women’s 800m at the 21st World Athletics in Eugene, Oregon, were dealt a major blow following an unsuccessful appeal against her disqualification in Heat 2 of round 1 on Wednesday for breaching competition rule 17.5.1.

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Jepngetich won the Heat but was disqualified for leaving the assigned lane before reaching the breakline (17.5.1).

Team Kenya officials appealed the decision, but upon the video review, she was found culpable of breaching the rule of the competition.

Kenya will now be represented by Marion Jepchumba in Friday’s semifinal after she finished  5th in Heat 5 in 2:07.69.

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