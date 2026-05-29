Muigua, Kamaisi lead strong field for NCBA Coronation & Bendor Trophy 

The twelfth leg of the 2026 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series is set to take place this weekend with the NCBA Coronation & Bendor Trophy at the Nakuru Golf Club starting on Friday, May 29 through to Sunday, May 31 with KES 500,000 up for grabs.

Fresh from winning the Ronald Marshall & Tobby Gibson Cup at the Njoro Country Club last weekend, Elvis Muigua will lead a field of over 100 elite amateurs for the battle of a new winner this year in the absence of last year’s champion John Lejirma who has since turned pro.

The field will also have Adel Balala, William Odek, Uganda’s Joseph Kasozi, Elly Barno, Rwanda’s Felix Dusabe and John Kamaisi who is second on the 2026 KAGC rankings. Kellie Gachaga and Mercy Nyanchama will highlight the women in the competition alongside home player Emma Pennington.

The 2026 KAGC standings remain tightly contested, with Jay Sandhu leading the leaderboard on 560.00 points. John Kamaisi sits second on 373.20 points, followed by Junaid Ayaz Manji in third with 349.52 points. Elvis Muigua is fourth on 347.26 points, while Amos Odongo rounds out the top five on 326.29 points.

NCBA Golf Series attracts 80 golfers at Moi Airbase

At the same time, the NCBA Golf Series continues with the Moi Airbase Mug on Saturday, May 30, while the NCBA Faldo Junior Tour Kenya Championship runs from Saturday, May 30 to Monday, June 1.

More than 80 Golfers will converge at Moi Air Base seeking top honours and valuable qualification slots for the season-ending Grand Finale.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s golfing activities, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora highlighted the wholesome approach to the sport, noting that there is a clear pathway now.

“This is yet another weekend where we have activities from the junior level to the elite amateur level. Again, more golfers will have the chance to qualify for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale this weekend. Junior development is a core part of NCBA’s sponsorship strategy,” Gachora said. “This Series is a platform where young talent is discovered, nurtured and celebrated, and we look forward to a good weekend,” he added.

Qualification to the Grand Finale, set to be held at the prestigious Karen Country Club on November 27, will be earned by the Overall Gross Winner, Men’s Gross Winner, Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men Winner, Division 2 Lady Winner, Division 3 Winner, and the leading Junior.