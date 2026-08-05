AthleticsSports

World Athletics U 20 Championships: Tentera and Pkiach ease to 800m semis

Pkiach, a form three student at Sang’alo School in Nandi County, was however elated to be competing on the international stage.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read
Collins Tajewou

Dismas Otuke in Eugene,Oregon,USA

Collins Tentera Tajewou and Nahashon Pkiach sailed through to Friday’s 800m men’s semifinals after finishing 1 and 3rd in the 5th and 3rd heats respectively as the 21st World Athletics under 20, got underway on Wednesday morning at the Hayward Field in Oregon,USA.

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Tentera, who trains with reigning Olympic and World Champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, started the race in the leading pack, controlling the pace in the first lap before sprinting to the finish line in 1:59.19 to claim victory ahead of Australia’s Harry Harleem and Venkatram of India, who finished 2nd and 3rd positions in that order.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Transmara East and is a student at St. Francis Kimuron Boys in Elgeyo Marakwet County, said he is now prepared for the semifinals on Friday but insisted on going for nothing except a podium finish.

“I am so much elated to compete at my first World Championships and actually I was deliberate today to control the pace; though my time is not the best, I am satisfied looking ahead to the semifinal,” reflected Tentera.

Nahashon Pkiach

Despite a 3rd-place finish in heat 5 and qualifying for the semis, Pkiach wasn’t happy about his time of 1:51.35, vowing to improve it.

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“The race was good but my time was slow; now I am working hard towards the semis. I am not happy about 1:51,” stated Pkiach.

Pkiach, a form three student at Sang’alo School in Nandi County, was however elated to be competing on the international stage.

“My race started from far as I used to cut logs and tie them around my waist as I pulled them back then in Chorowai before getting a coach. I believe one day I will shock the world.”

The heat was won by Ethiopia’s Esayu Egahu, followed by Lukasz Zaczyk from Poland.

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