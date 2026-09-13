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Xi calls for stronger BRICS voice for the global south

Gladys Mungai
By Gladys Mungai
2 Min Read

President Xi Jinping is calling for stronger unity among BRICS nations as the Global South pushes for a greater voice in shaping the global order.

Speaking at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, President Xi challenged the grouping to become a pioneering force for innovation, peace, cooperation and global governance reform.

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President Xi said the world is undergoing profound changes, with emerging economies gaining influence and the push towards a multipolar world becoming increasingly evident.

He urged BRICS countries to take the lead in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, calling for greater openness, collaboration and sharing in AI development.

China also proposed a BRICS initiative on AI-empowered new industrialization, aimed at deepening cooperation in research, applications and industrial supply chains.

On peace and security, President Xi called for an end to bloc confrontation and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, while urging BRICS to play a constructive role in resolving global conflicts, including tensions in the Middle East.

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He also called for deeper people-to-people exchanges through culture, tourism and education, saying greater mutual understanding can strengthen relations among nations.

On global governance, President Xi urged BRICS to push for a more just and equitable international system, uphold the authority of the United Nations and strengthen the voice of developing countries.

The summit comes as BRICS marks 20 years of cooperation, with the grouping having expanded its membership and broadened cooperation across multiple sectors.

China will take over the BRICS chairship next year and host the 19th BRICS Summit.

President Xi says Beijing will work with all members to build consensus and usher in what he described as a third golden decade of BRICS cooperation.

The 18th BRICS Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration, reaffirming the members’ commitment to multilateralism, free trade, sovereign equality and a more inclusive global order.

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