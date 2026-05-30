Kenya  targets South Africa’s scalp in Rugby Africa Women’s Cup

The Kenya National Women’s Rugby Sevens team are preparing for a do or die duel against South Africa in Sunday’s final of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division which will be played at 4pm at the RFUEA grounds.

The Lionesses have won all their two matches starting in their opening match against Uganda Lady Cranes whom they beat 43-10 as the South Africans blitzed past Madagascar 64-5.

Lionesses went on a rampage against Madagascar in their second match to maul them 57-0 and take charge of the standings as South Africa settled for second after they beat Uganda 47-20.

Both will face off today in an eagerly awaited finale where the Lionesses hope to dethrone South Africa who have dominated the tournament from inception.

They met in last year’s final where the visitors prevailed. Uganda and Madagascar will face off in the other match that will be determine who will be relegated this time around after losing all their matches.