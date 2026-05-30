Shujaa to face France in 7th place play off in Valladolid

The national men’s rugby sevens team,Shujaa will face France in the 7th place play off of the ongoing HSBC World Championship series in Valladollid,Spain.

Kenya lost its two opening group A matches against Australia and South Africa 15-10 and 14-0 respectively before bouncing back to beat Great Brittain 12-7 in their final group fixture to book their place in the quarter final where they lost 21-0 to Australia.

The defeat relegated Kenya to the 7th place play off where they will face France on Sunday at 2pm East Africa Time.

After the Valladolid leg Kenya will switch its focus to the final LEG SCHEDULED June 5th-7th in Bordeaux,France.

Kenya is ranked 7th on the 12 team standings with 8 points.South Africa,Argentina and Spain occupy the top three slots with 20,18 and 16 points respectively.

At the conclusion of the final leg in France bottom four teams will be relegated to the division 2.