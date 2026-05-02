AthleticsSports

Sawe lands KTB holiday treat after record setting feat in London

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has extended a special holiday offer to Kenyan Marathoner Sabastian Sawe in recognition of his historic performance at the 2026 London Marathon.
Sawe, who is the current marathon world record holder, etched his name into sporting immortality by becoming the first man to run a marathon in under two hours, recording an astonishing 1:59:30.
The offer which is a fully sponsored four-night luxury getaway dubbed the “Champion’s Retreat,” will allow Sawe to recuperate at a luxury destination of his choice within Kenya.
KTB Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei congratulated Sabastian Sawe on his landmark achievement, noting that his success goes beyond personal victory to reflect Kenya’s enduring dominance on the global athletics stage.
“Sebastian Sawe has elevated Kenya on the global stage, flying our national flag higher at an international platform. London, where this historic feat took place,

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