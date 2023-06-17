Coffee production revival initiatives kick off in Kisii

The New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU) has officially began Initiatives towards revitalizing coffee production in Kisii County.

KPCU director Dr. Benson Momanyi called on farmers to adopt best practices to improve yields.

According to the New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU) there has been a decline of coffee production in the country from 139,000 tones in 1989 to 40,000 currently.

Charles Rintaugu who is also a Director at KPCU, said he had conducted a research over the years and came up with a coffee variety whose yield per bush was over 50 to 60 kg in year.

He further claimed growth of 150 coffee bushes of a high yielding variety were enough to transform the life of a farmer owing to current land limitation.

The director urged the farmers to seek technical assistance from extension officers in the field to boost their crop’s production.

County CEC in charge of Agricultural docket,Dr. Margaret Obara admitted the coffee sub sector faced a myriad of challenges leading to the current decrease of the crop.

She ,however,unveiled the county government’s plans to provide the farmers with the necessary inputs including training to improve the production.