1,189 goons sentenced since 2022, Murkomen reveals

1,189 people have been sentenced for political violence and goonism since 2022, Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed.

Murkomen noted that the sentences imposed by courts varied depending on the gravity of the crime.

He said the government was committed to combating goonism and political violence ahead of the next general election.

“This is part of the evidence for those who say that the police are doing nothing to arrest goons,” he said.

Murkomen was speaking as he appeared before the Senate Plenary to respond to questions raised by Senators on various matters of national security and government service delivery.

The CS also affirmed that the government is on course in implementing the National Disaster Risk Management Strategy 2025-2030, among other interventions to combat national disasters and emergencies, including expected El Niño rains.

“The National Disaster Operations Centre continues to coordinate disaster preparedness and response at the national level under a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” said the CS.

Murkomen further reaffirmed that the country is safe, noting that the government has made significant progress in combating security threats and continues to strengthen government service delivery across the country.