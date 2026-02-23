DCI launches murder probe during a rally in Kakamega

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a detailed report regarding the death of George Olande Otobe during a political rally in Mbale Town, Vihiga County on Saturday.

In a statement, DCI said the tragic mob injustice incident happened on February 21, 2026, at approximately 12:00 PM during a political rally held by a faction of ODM leaders in Kakamega County resulting in the death of George Otobe.

According to the investigative body, Otobe allegedly stabbed a man identified as Hussein Hassan in the head following an altercation, provoking bystanders to retaliate against him.

The DCI said that a postmortem examination conducted on Sunday revealed that Otobe died as a result of multiple severe head injuries consistent with mob violence.

Following the examination, the body was transferred to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) Hospital Mortuary for preservation.

The DCI reiterated that although citizens have the right of assembly, they can only exercise it peaceably and unarmed, as clearly provided in the Constitution.

Preliminary investigations revealed that organisers of the Linda Mwananchi rally had armed their supporters, contrary to the constitutional requirement and principles of peaceful assembly.

“The DCI firmly insists that organisers of all political rallies and public gatherings must ensure their supporters remain unarmed and conduct proceedings in a peaceful manner to prevent escalation into violence. Failure to uphold this obligation contributes to breaches of public order and endangers lives,” read the statement.

The DCI added, “No one is above the law, and the DCI remains committed to upholding justice, maintaining public safety, and protecting the rights of all Kenyans.”