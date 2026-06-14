DCI launches manhunt for suspect linked to disappearance of 4-year-old child

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is appealing to members of the public to share any information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect linked to the disappearance of a four-year-old in Nakuru.

According to the DCI, the child was reported missing at Mwariki Police Station on June 11, 2026.

Investigators say the suspect later allegedly contacted the family and attempted to negotiate a ransom, deepening the family’s distress as they searched for the missing child.

Acting on intelligence leads, detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), working jointly with officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Mwariki Police Station, tracked the suspect to a plot in the Quarry area of Rongai.

However, the suspect reportedly escaped into nearby slums after noticing detectives closing in on him and has remained at large since then.

Police said a search of the room where the suspect had spent the night yielded a mobile phone, personal belongings and a mother-and-child clinic booklet bearing the details of another minor from Nakuru County.

The recovery has prompted investigators to pursue additional leads as they seek to establish the suspect’s activities and locate the missing child.

The DCI has urged members of the public with information that could aid the suspect’s arrest or help establish his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.