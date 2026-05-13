Cannes Film Festival opens with no backing from Hollywood

Stars arrived at the Cannes Film Festival, which opened on May 12, without Hollywood backing.

Celebrities from Demi Moore to “The Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood headed up the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, where the impact of AI and the absence of Hollywood studios are major talking points.

Others on the carpet included model Heidi ​Klum, the Marchioness of Bath and Bollywood film star Alia Bhatt.

Elijah Wood walked the carpet ahead of presenting “Lord of the Rings” director ​Peter Jackson with an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement.