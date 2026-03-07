Congratulatory messages pour in for Monica Juma after appointment to top UN role

Ambassador Dr. Monica Juma has received congratulatory messages from political leaders and government officials following her appointment as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV).

Led by President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, the leaders commended Dr. Juma for her professionalism and dedication to public service, having served as his National Security Advisor and Secretary to the National Security Council.

“Dr. Juma has served our country with utmost professionalism and patriotism, given the best to all assignments tasked to her, which in return has earned her a place on the international stage,” said Ruto.

“I thank Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres for appointing not just a Kenyan but a woman leader and for doing this especially in this month when we celebrate women’s achievements,” he added.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki described Dr.Juma as one of the most intellectually gifted daughters of Kenya, noting that the UN had tapped into Kenya’s rich reserve of world-class brain power.

Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo said the appointment reflects Dr. Juma’s distinguished record of public service, principled leadership and steadfast commitment to multilateral cooperation.

“I extend Warmest congratulations to Amb. Monica Juma on her appointment by the United Nations Secretary-General as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna. This well-deserved appointment reflects her distinguished record of public service, principled leadership and steadfast commitment to multilateral cooperation,” she stated

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano expressed optimism that Juma’s professionalism and experience will make Kenya proud on the global stage.

Interior PS Dr. Raymond Omollo noted that her experience in security, governance and international diplomacy underscores the depth of leadership that Kenya continues to offer the global stage.

“Congratulations Amb. Monica Juma on your appointment as the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna. Well deserved! Looking forward to having you in the diaspora!” said Diapsora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu

Dr. Juma’s career in public service spans more than three decades, during which she has held key leadership positions across multiple government ministries.

She served as Cabinet Secretary for Energy from 2021 to 2022, Defence from 2020 to 2021, and Foreign Affairs between 2018 and 2020.

In 2022, she also acted as Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining.

Before her appointments as Cabinet Secretary, Juma was Principal Secretary in several ministries, including Foreign Affairs (2016–2018), the Department of Interior under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government (2014–2016), and Defence (2013–2014).

Her diplomatic service includes her tenure as Kenya’s ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti, as well as Permanent Representative to the African Union, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) from 2010 to 2013.