15 shortlisted for position of Director of Public Prosecutions

The process to fill the vacant position of Director of Public Prosecutions has reached the homestretch with the selection panel drawing a list of persons to be interviewed for the post.

The final list, according to a statement released Saturday by the panel, has names of notable figures such as Thomas Letangule, Taib ali Taib, Danstan Omari, Jacinta Nyaboke, Victor Mule, Tabitha Ouya, and David Kiplagat Ruto.

Others who were shortlisted are Francis Andayi Weche, Winston Ngaira,Peter Mungathia Mailanyi representing persons with disabilities, Lilian Akinyi, Jacob Nyakundi, James Wahome Ndegwa, David Mogunde Okachi and Renson Mulele Ingonga.

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the Public Service Commission August 1st and 2nd this year before the panel settles on the most suitable candidate for the post.

The position fell vacant after former occupant Noordin Haji was appointed by President William Ruto as head of National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The most notable absentee on the list is lawyer Miguna Miguna who had expressed interest in replacing Haji.

“Members of the public are invited to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates through sworn affidavits to the Secretary /CEO Public Service Commission,” read the memo signed by selection panel chair Shadrack Mose.