Pastor Dorcas prays for Kenya at the wailing wall in Israel

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi took time to pray for the nation at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem Israel during her visit.

Pastor Dorcas was invited to Israel by her friends to benchmark on ‘rehabilitation villages’ that she intends to set up in Kenya.

“It shall be well with Kenya because God is a covenant-keeping God! And so I was at the wailing wall in Jerusalem. Kenya, pray without ceasing for the Bible records.”She said.