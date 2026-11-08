Ruto urges Kenyans to elect leaders with clear development agendas

President William Ruto began a four-day tour of Nyamira and Kisii counties on Sunday, and called on Kenyans not to gamble with their votes with leaders who have no track record, a vision and an agenda for the country.

The President took issue with his competitors, saying they lack concrete plans to address the challenges facing the country.

He pointed out that his critics were more interested in making political noise than offering solutions to the problems facing citizens.

“Let’s not gamble with the destiny of our country by electing individuals who are clueless, with no plan and no agenda for the country,” he said.

Addressing residents at Nyabite Market in West Mugirango Constituency, Nyamira County, President Ruto said the Broad-Based Government had a demonstrable record and a vision capable of taking Kenya into the future.

The President explained that the alliance between the United Democratic Alliance, ODM and Kenya Kwanza was uniting the country besides accelerating national transformation, saying the other political formations were built around personalities rather than policy.

He said some of the emerging alliances lacked the capacity to unite Kenyans and had no plan to address the realities facing the country.

President Ruto said Kenyans wanted better infrastructure, affordable living costs, improved education and reforms in the agricultural sector, including better prices for farmers’ produce reduced fertiliser cost and elimination of brokers that have had a stranglehold on the sector for long.

He stated that Kenya is a progressive nation and all leaders and aspiring ones must explain their track record, and present their plan and agenda to the people.

“If leaders are serious on national development, they must demonstrate how they can reduce the cost of living, improve agricultural production, create employment, improve access to quality education and healthcare, among other transformative projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Ruto pointed out that the Government has transormed education, agriculture and health sectors and improved delivery of services to Kenyans.

He said cartels that had frustrated milk, coffee, tea and sugarcane farmers have been eliminated, leading to improved production and better prices for farmers.

On development in Nyamira County, the President said the Government has allocated Ksh11 billion for tarmacking 180km of roads.

Additionally, he disclosed that KSh10 billion is being invested in affordable housing, modern markets and student hostels.

“We are spending Ksh350 million to build the Nyamira Town Moodern Market. Also, Nyamira Kenya Medical Training College and Nyamira TVET in the town will also benefit from hostels that will benefit 2,500 students,” he stated.

The President added that Ksh500 million is being used to connect 6,480 households to electricity in the county.

At the same time, Nyamira University is being built at a cost of Ksh500 million, the President explained, saying the university will admit students next year.

“We are also investing Ksh200 million to construct student hostels at Nyamira University,” President Ruto announced.

He commended the people of Nyamira for enrolling in Social Health Authority (SHA), saying 380,000, 65 per cent of the county’s population- have registered with the national social insurance.

“We have paid Ksh2.3 billion to hospitals offering SHA services in this county, something that the defunct National Health Insurance Fund could achieve,” President Ruto said.

He announced that his administration will build a Ksh1.7 billion Level 5 Hospital in Nyamira County, saying the move will ease residents’ burden of travelling long distances to seek quality services.

Saying there were 32 stadia under construction across the country, President Ruto said Nyamira Stadium will be build at a cost of Ksh1 billion.

The President also launched an ICT Hub in South Mugirango Constituency, Nyamira County.

He said the centre will expand digital opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs by providing access to online jobs, digital skills, innovation and new business opportunities.

“The hub will also bring Government services on eCitizen closer to the people,” he said.

He also launched the construction of the Bondeni-Magombo road in West Mugirango, saying the road is a critical link that will ease the movement of goods and farm produce.

Earlier, President Ruto attended an interdenominational church service at Nyamaiya Stadium in West Mugirango Constituency.

The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Julius Ogamba (Education) and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport), and a delegation of local leaders led by Governors Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira) and Simba Arati (Kisii). Others were National Assembly Majority Chief Whip and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro.

Others were MPs Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira Women Rep), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Charles Onchoke (Bonchari MP), Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba), Dorice Donya (Kisii Women Rep), Essy Okenyurri (Nominated), Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache) and Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu North).

Governor Arati said the residents of Kisii and Nyamira have benefitted in development from President Ruto’s four years compared to 60 years of previous governments.

“As a community, we are better off with this administration compared with other political formations in the opposition,” Mr Arati said.

Governor Nyaribo praised President Ruto for his focus on grassroots development and national unity.