Murkomen hails Mackenzie sentencing, says government is intensifying efforts to combat extremism

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has commended the multi-agency team led by the ODPP, as well as the Judiciary, for the successful prosecution and conviction of those responsible for the Shakahola Massacre.

“I want to thank the DPP and all the other agencies that worked tirelessly to secure the successful conviction of Mackenzie and his accomplices in the Shakahola Massacre,” said the CS.

At the same time, the CS said the Government will take firm measures to address religious extremism and radicalisation, without undermining the constitutional right to freedom of worship.

Murkomen also applauded the Judiciary for the successful conclusion of the case, calling for continued collaboration in addressing goonism, political violence, drug trafficking, and substance abuse.

The CS further took a jibe at the opposition for preoccupation with tribal politics, urging political leaders to embrace issue-based politics anchored on ideas, development agendas, and track records.

“We are past tribal politics. We must drive our politics through agendas, ideas, and track records,” he said, calling them to support President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

On the fight against drug and substance abuse, Murkomen commended security agencies for intensifying nationwide operations, citing the seizure of a drug consignment worth KSh 3.6 billion in Kwale County earlier in the day.

“I applaud our security agencies. Today, they arrested Ugandan and Tanzanian nationals in Kwale with drugs worth KSh 3.6 billion,” he said.

The CS also dismissed media reports alleging that the NGAO officials were being politicised, instead commending them for their role in supporting the fight against crime and spearheading the implementation of the government’s development agenda.

“The work of NGAO officers is to communicate the government’s agenda to Kenyans. This is not just about the current government; it applies to past governments and will continue under future administrations,” he said.

Murkomen was speaking during a thanksgiving church service at Bushiangala Church of God in Ikolomani, Kakamega County.

He assured locals that the government would strengthen security and ensure that they benefit from the region’s mineral resources.

“We have sat down with the Mining Cabinet Secretary, and we will ensure maximum security for everyone. We will also ensure that the local communities benefit from the resources,” he assured.

The CS was joined by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, MPs Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), and Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Western Regional Commissioner Allan Machari, MCAs, among other leaders.