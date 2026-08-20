Two killed in motorcycle accident in Malaba

An Administration Police officer attached to the Nairobi National Museum and his cousin were killed on Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident at Malaba Stage near the Eldoret Shuttle terminus in Busia County.

The deceased were AP Corporal Evans Idodi Ekisa, who was riding the motorcycle, and farmer Patrick Oriama, who was one of two passengers on the motorcycle.

Teso North Sub-County Police Commander Charles Chepkong’a said the accident occurred at about 8:50 p.m. as Corporal Ekisa headed to his home in Angurai.

Chepkong’a said a second motorcycle allegedly rammed into Ekisa’s motorcycle from behind, causing the rider and his two passengers to lose balance and fall onto the road.

They were then run over by the rear wheels of a long-distance trailer that was travelling to Uganda.

“Police officers who arrived at the scene moved the bodies to Kocholia Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, while the injured pillion passenger was taken to a private facility for treatment since healthcare staff are currently on strike,” Chepkong’a said.

Celestine Oriama, a paternal uncle of Corporal Ekisa, said the rider of the motorcycle that allegedly caused the crash later surrendered at Malaba Police Station.

Police impounded the motorcycle as investigations into the accident continued.

Kocholia Sub-County Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Evans Kiplagat Sumbeiywo said Corporal Ekisa’s body was transferred on Thursday to Delight Funeral Home in Bungoma following a report by the Malaba Traffic Unit.

Sumbeiywo said the hospital was not admitting patients due to the ongoing nationwide healthcare workers’ strike.

He said a postmortem examination would be conducted at the Bungoma facility.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

Corporal Ekisa was the son of retired Assistant Education Officer Erneo Ekisa.