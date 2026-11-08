Agriculture and Livestock Committee considers Livestock Bill, 2026

The National Assembly Agriculture and Livestock Committee, chaired by Tigania West MP Dr. John Mutunga, has engaged stakeholders as it considers the Livestock Bill, 2026, which seeks to establish a comprehensive legal framework for the sector.

The bill is sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

It proposes the establishment of eight institutions to regulate, promote and support livestock value chains. These include the Livestock Sector Transformation Fund, Livestock Inputs and Products Regulatory Authority, Kenya Livestock Research Organisation, and Livestock and Livestock Products Marketing Board.

Others are Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Institute, Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council, Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Kenya Leather Development Authority.

The bill also proposes the establishment of the Kenya School of Animal Resources and Industry and introduces a regulatory framework for beekeeping.

Dr. Christopher Wanga, Director of Livestock Policy, Research and Regulation at the State Department for Livestock Development, told the Committee that the legislation seeks to address gaps in the sector by ensuring individual value chains are adequately represented and regulated.

He said the proposals respond to recommendations by a presidential task force on parastatal reforms, which identified the need for institutions tailored to the specific requirements of livestock industries.

Dr. Wanga added that a Regulatory Impact Assessment had established that the benefits of the proposed legislation outweighed maintaining the current situation, where the sector lacks comprehensive regulation.

Committee Chairperson Dr. Mutunga, however, questioned the State Department’s preparedness to address public concerns and misinformation, noting that a similar Bill had previously been dropped following public outcry.

“As a State Department, how prepared are you to defend this Bill from misinformation and detractors who wish to see this sector transformed for the better?” posed Dr. Mutunga.

Kanduyi MP John Makali echoed the concerns, questioning whether the Ministry had adequately engaged the public and provided sufficient information on the proposed legislation.

Dr. Were observed that the unregulated sector had been affected by individuals seeking to frustrate regulatory efforts, with similar concerns emerging during public engagements.

The proposal to establish a separate livestock research institution, however, drew opposition from the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO).

Dr. Kipkemoi Changwony, Director of Livestock Systems at KALRO, warned that separating livestock research from the organisation could undermine integrated agricultural research.

“If we go ahead with the proposal of moving the Livestock research institute from KALRO, we risk losing the key functions and infrastructure of cross-cutting disciplines such as agronomists, biotechnologists, soil scientists, environmental scientists and laboratory facilities,” said Dr. Changwony.

He explained that KALRO’s multidisciplinary programmes support both crop and livestock production, strengthening resilience and productivity.

Makali, however, supported a dedicated livestock research institution, arguing that it would improve productivity and strengthen livestock systems.

Professor Abdi Guliye, Presidential Advisor on Livestock and Rangeland Management, also backed the proposal, citing the need to address historical disparities in the sector.

“The livestock sector has always received the shorter end of the stick. There is therefore enough justification from the historical injustice within the sector necessitating the independence of the livestock sector as a distinct science,” said Prof. Guliye.

He questioned why livestock should not enjoy the same institutional independence as the sugar, tea and coffee industries.

Other agencies that appeared before the Committee included the Kenya Leather Development Council, Kenya Dairy Board, Kenya Meat Commission, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Veterinary Board, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute, Agriculture Finance Corporation and Salaries and Remuneration Commission.