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19 suspects charged in Ksh14B Sacco fraud scandal

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

19 suspects have been charged in court over an alleged fraud scheme that saw a Sacco lose over Ksh 14 billion.

The suspects, comprising of former and current officials of the Sacco were charged with conspiracy to defraud, stealing, fraudulent false accounting, obtaining credit by false pretences, failure to maintain proper books of accounts, and operating non-core investment businesses without statutory approval, among other offences.

Appearing before the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, all the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted a bond of Ksh 200,000 with one surety each.

The matter came to light after the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority submitted a formal request to the DCI, urging an inquiry into serious allegations of financial misconduct and embezzlement by Sacco officials.

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An immediate investigation unveiled a web of deceit, where Sacco officials acted in concert, blatantly violating their fiduciary duties. They manipulated financial records, irregularly transferred members’ funds, unlawfully disbursed loans, and failed to account for significant amounts entrusted to their care.

Two interconnected fraudulent schemes were identified. The first saw a decade-long manipulation of loan disbursement figures from 2012 to 2021, leading to fictitious loans totalling an astonishing Ksh 13,483,350,322. The second scheme involved the illegitimate formation and operation of an Investment Cooperative Society Limited.

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This was a facade that allowed officials to divert Sacco funds, misappropriating Ksh 750,766,304 under the guise of land acquisition and investment opportunities in Kitengela.

The case is set for mention on June 22, 2026.

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