ODPP strengthens access to Justice through Malindi Prison outreach

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions conducted a prison outreach programme at Malindi Prison as part of ongoing efforts to enhance access to justice and strengthen collaboration within the criminal justice system.

The outreach team, led by Prosecution Counsel Job Nyakundi, handled matters scheduled for mentions and hearings to ensure timely progress of cases involving remandees.

The team, in partnership with the Judiciary later engaged inmates in a sensitization session on court procedures and legal processes.

Mr. Nyakundi educated remandees on key ODPP policy frameworks, including Plea Bargaining, compliance with bond terms, and the general criminal justice process.

Inmates expressed appreciation for the regular prison visits by the ODPP and the Judiciary, noting that the engagements have improved communication, coordination, and understanding of court processes.

The ODPP was further commended for promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in petty offences and for the timely delivery of witness statements to the prison every fortnight, contributing to efficient case management and expeditious justice delivery.