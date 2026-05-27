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Stop undermining President Ruto, UDA tells Uhuru

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
UDA officials addressing a press conference. (Photo/Adan Ibrahim)

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop undermining the ruling administration.

Through a letter to the former Head of State, UDA Chaiperson and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and the party’s Secretary General Hassan Omar, accused the former Head of State of choosing political hostility and fueling political anger and instability against President William Ruto’s Government.

“Since leaving office, you have dedicated yourself to undermining the very government you handed over. You operate from behind the scenes, mobilizing political hostility, fueling public anger, and quietly hoping the country fails so that your prediction of collapse can somehow appear correct,” said the UDA officials.

Speaking at a delegates meeting in Kiambu, Mr. Kenyatta took a swipe at the Kenya Kwanza Government accusing them of fueling tribal politics that could plunge the country into chaos and the tough economic times faced by Kenyans.

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UDA dismissed Mr. Kenyatta’s remarks as a spectacular failure driven by vengeance and bitterness over thier victory in the 2022 General Election saying he chose political hostility over working with President William Ruto for the country’s stability.

The UDA Party also accused the Jubilee Party leader of deliberately running down the economy so as to trigger instability and justify a political comeback.

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They also listed Mr. Kenyatta’s failures in the economy, healthcare, agriculture, education, and infrastructure during his 10 years in office dismissing his attacks against Ruto as bitterness over failure to secure a lasting legacy

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