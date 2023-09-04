2023 China National Computer Congress to be held in October

The 2023 China National Computer Congress (CNCC) will be held from October 26 to 28 in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, said the China Computer Federation.

With the theme, “Develop Digital Infrastructure and Support China’s Digital Construction,” the gathering will invite global experts, scholars and entrepreneurs to share the latest cutting-edge technological progress and industry information.

Among them, K. J. Ray Liu, 2022 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) President and Founder of Origin Wireless, will deliver a report titled Wireless AI: A New Sixth Sense for Deciphering the World.

Liu was honored as Distinguished University Professor and Distinguished Scholar-Teacher at the University of Maryland, U.S.

His research contributions encompass broad aspects of information and communications technology.

In addition, James Landay, a professor of computer science at Stanford University, U.S., will also participate in the congress.

Landay specializes in human–computer interaction. He served as professor of Information Science at Cornell Tech (2013-2014) and professor of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington (2003-2013).

The technical forums in the congress will cover more than 30 fields, such as artificial intelligence, security and software engineering, to promote academic exchanges.

Initiated in 2003, the event is expected to see over 10,000 attendees this year.