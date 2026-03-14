Protecting Public Money in a World of Smart Systems with Artificial Intelligence

Across the world, treasuries are discovering a hard truth: in the digital era, if government IT is clumsy, then government itself feels clumsy slow, expensive, and frustrating for citizens and businesses alike.

During this month Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative (CABRI) regional peer-learning and exchange workshop in Kigali, Rwanda, on Digital Tools for Transparent, Inclusive, and Resilient Public Finance, the ODI Global’s Development and Public Finance Research Fellow, Ameya Ashok Naik, stated that the latest emerging themes work from ODI’s Digital Public Finance Hub shows how far we’ve come in digitizing public finance and how far we still have to go.

On paper, finance ministries look impressively modern. Most now use digital systems for core functions such as budgeting, treasury operations and financial reporting. Yet beneath those sleek dashboards lies a messy reality: fragmented platforms that barely talk to each other. Interoperability between Financial Management Information System (FMIS), e procurement and public investment systems remains partial at best, making it painfully difficult to combine financial and non financial data for real time decision making. The result is hybrid environments bits of cloud and APIs bolted onto paper files and legacy software where data validation and shared “sources of truth” become central battles rather than background plumbing.

Then comes the buzzword of the decade, AI, Finance ministries are under pressure to sprinkle artificial intelligence on everything from revenue forecasting to fraud detection. But the report is refreshingly sober. In most cases, AI in public finance is still experimental and incremental an extension of existing analytics rather than a clean revolution. Predictive models can outperform traditional techniques, yet their inner workings are often opaque, raising deep questions about explain ability, legality and trust in budget and audit processes.

This leads to a critical strategic dilemma: should a finance ministry pour scarce resources into ambitious AI pilots, or invest in people and skills capable of challenging over sold vendor promises and guarding the state’s data assets? ODI suggests the second path may be just as important as the first. Without skilled internal teams, governments risk vendor lock in, duplicated systems and poor value contracts that quietly mortgage future fiscal space.

To navigate this terrain, the paper argues for a shift towards a total cost of ownership mindset. Instead of viewing digital systems as one off capital projects, ministries need lifetime models of costs and benefits, covering development, maintenance, upgrades, integration and eventual replacement. That demands new capabilities: multidisciplinary teams, agile ways of working, user centred design, and funding models that recognise software as a living system rather than a concrete bridge.

The message is clear: digital public finance is no longer about “buying an FMIS”. It is about building a state that understands its own data, governs its own algorithms, and treats technology choices as long term fiscal decisions. Ministries that master these skills won’t just procure better systems they will quietly rewrite what effective, accountable government looks like in the 21st century.



Dr. Yusuf Muchelule is a Senior Lecturer & a Consultant