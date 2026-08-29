2026/2027 FKF Premier League season to kick off on Monday after court ruling

The FKF Premier League for the 2026/2027 season is set to commence on Monday, 31st August, following a High Court decision on Friday that cleared the way.

The newly promoted team, 3K, will face Mara Sugar at Moi Stadium in Embu, with the match scheduled to start at 3 PM.

At the same time, Mathare United will compete against APS Bomet at the Police Sacco Stadium.

On 1st September, Tusker FC will begin their season with an away match against Ulinzi Stars at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, also starting at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the National Super League champions will host Kenya Police at the Green Stadium in Awendo.

Titleholders Gor Mahia will begin their season at Nyayo Stadium, facing Murang’a Seal in Tuesday’s last match.

Three more games are lined up on Wednesday as Kenya Commercial Bank will head to Police Sacco Stadium to meet Nairobi United, Shabana will take on Posta Rangers at Wang’uru Stadium, and AFC Leopards will wrap up the round one fixtures playing Bandari FC at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

In a decision that resolved weeks of uncertainty, the High Court in Murang’a has gave the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) the green light to start the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Justice Dorah Chepkwony ruled that the season should begin temporarily under the 2019 FKF Rules, while the disputed 2025 regulations remain on hold as the ongoing petition questioning their validity is addressed.

The 2019 rules stipulate that the two lowest-ranked Premier League teams are automatically relegated, while the top two teams from the National Super League (NSL) gain automatic promotion.

Additionally, the NSL team finishing third will face the 16th-placed Premier League team in a play-off for promotion or relegation.