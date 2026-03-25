Morocco’s big strides in becoming a football empire

Morocco’s ascent in international football was highlighted by its impressive journey to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, capturing global attention.

Their commendable fourth-place finish was a testament to a strategic national initiative: to integrate the diaspora and bolster the team with players who blend European skills with Moroccan passion.

For more than ten years, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has been developing a framework that merges international talent scouting, family engagement, and training programs to ensure that talented players from the diaspora feel connected to the national vision.

This approach, a mix of practicality and cultural pride, is now yielding significant results.

The federation has established a strong presence in academies across France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

The Government has also prioritized funding the construction of state-of-the-art football stadia, which have seen the country playing host to major global and continental championships such as the FIFA Club World Cup, AFCON U-20, WAFCON and most recently the AFCON 2025.

Morocco will also become the 2nd African country to stage the FIFA World Cup after South Africa in 2010, as it is set to co-host the 2030 edition alongside their Mediterranean neighbors, Spain and Portugal.