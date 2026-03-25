FootballSports

Morocco’s big strides in becoming a football empire

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Morocco’s ascent in international football was highlighted by its impressive journey to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, capturing global attention.

Their commendable fourth-place finish was a testament to a strategic national initiative: to integrate the diaspora and bolster the team with players who blend European skills with Moroccan passion.

For more than ten years, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has been developing a framework that merges international talent scouting, family engagement, and training programs to ensure that talented players from the diaspora feel connected to the national vision.

This approach, a mix of practicality and cultural pride, is now yielding significant results.

The federation has established a strong presence in academies across France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

The Government has also prioritized funding the construction of state-of-the-art football stadia, which have seen the country playing host to major global and continental championships such as the FIFA Club World Cup, AFCON U-20, WAFCON and most recently the AFCON 2025.

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Morocco will also become the 2nd African country to stage the FIFA World Cup after South Africa in 2010, as it is set to co-host the 2030 edition alongside their Mediterranean neighbors, Spain and Portugal.

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