Health Ministry dismisses reports of Ebola case in Kenya

The Ministry of Health has dismissed reports of a suspected Ebola case in the country.

This follows after reports circulating on social media regarding a suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) from AAR Hospital in Kiambu County

According to Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, relevant public health experts took samples from the suspected patient for analysis which later turned out negative for Ebola Virus Disease.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the public that laboratory analysis has confirmed that the patient tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease. Based on the epidemiological investigations conducted and the laboratory findings, the reported case is not Ebola,” said PS Muthoni.

She said the Ministry still remains on high alert with surveillance systems across the country continue to operate at heightened readiness, and preparedness to manage any suspected public health threat.

Following the public scare, PS Muthoni urged members of the public to seek information from official and verified sources and to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports that may cause unnecessary alarm or confusion.

“Timely, accurate, and responsible communication is essential in supporting effective public health action and safeguarding our communities,” she added.

Meanwhile, senior health officials in Africa led by Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni have called for concerted efforts to deal with the spread of Ebola even as they seek to have a common stand.

The virtual meeting held Wednesday morning; the over 50 health officials from the Continent were concerned about stopping the devastating Ebola outbreak before it spreads further across the continent.

The discussions also focused on the challenges slowing containment efforts, including inadequate contact tracing, porous borders, weak surveillance systems, and limited access to medical resources needed to respond quickly to outbreaks.

Leaders agreed on a series of priority actions, including strengthening cross-border surveillance and contact tracing, harmonizing screening measures at points of entry, improving laboratory and diagnostic capacity, enhancing community engagement, protecting frontline health workers, and mobilising sustainable financing for outbreak preparedness and response.