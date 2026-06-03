Utumishi girls school fire: Nine students remanded for 21 days

Nine Utumishi Girls’ Senior School students suspected of causing the deadly dormitory fire that killed 16 of their schoolmates have been remanded for 21 days.

A Naivasha court ordered that the students be held at the Nakuru Children’s Remand Home to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to complete its investigations.

Naivasha Chief Magistrate Abdluqadir Lorot Ramathan denied them bond, citing fears that they could interfere with witnesses.

The prosecution had sought 30 days to conclude the investigations.

The matter will be mentioned on July 24.

More to follow….