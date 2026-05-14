250 golfers enlist for NCBA series leg at Limuru

Limuru Country Club is set to host the next leg of the NCBA Golf Series scheduled Saturday, May 16 with an expected field of about 250 golfers set to take part in the competition.

Players will battle for qualification slots to the Grand Finale scheduled for November this year at Karen Country Club.

The tournament is expected to attract top amateur golfers and club members from across the region as the series continues to gather momentum across the country. With qualification spots at stake, players will be looking to deliver strong performances in one of the most anticipated club events on the calendar.

Among those expected to be in contention are John Kariuki, who claimed the Overall Gross Men’s title at last year’s edition, and Nancy Wairimu, who topped the Ladies’ category. Both players will be looking to make another strong impression as competition intensifies midway through the series.

The Limuru event follows the successful Eldoret Golf Club leg held last weekend, where Jackson Kiprono emerged as the overall winner after returning an impressive 40 points.

Kevin Limo claimed the Overall Men Winner title, while Chemutai Faith secured the Overall Lady Winner prize as the trio became the latest golfers to qualify for the Grand Finale.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Limuru Country Club Captain Dan Lubanga welcomed the partnership and expressed optimism for a competitive outing.

“We are fully prepared and excited to host this year’s NCBA Golf Series leg at Limuru Country Club. The course is in excellent condition especially due to the recent rains, and we expect a very competitive field given the growing interest the series continues to attract across the country. We look forward to welcoming golfers from different clubs for what promises to be a great day of golf and networking,” he said.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora praised the progress of the series so far and expressed confidence ahead of the Limuru leg.

“The NCBA Golf Series continues to provide a strong platform for golfers across the country to compete, connect, and grow the game. We have witnessed excellent participation and very competitive golf in every leg so far, which speaks to the growing strength of the sport in Kenya. As we head to Limuru this weekend, we look forward to another successful event and to seeing more golfers secure their places at the Grand Finale later this year,” he said.