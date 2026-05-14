Nairobi to host Government and Public Sector Project Management Conference

Project Management Institute (PMI), Kenya Chapter, will convene public sector leaders, development partners, and project management professionals for the Government and Public Sector Industry Project Management Conference 2026, set to take place on 28th May 2026 in Nairobi.

Held under the theme “Delivering Kenya’s Development Agenda Through Project Management” and the tagline “From Policy to Impact,” the conference will focus on strengthening the link between national policy formulation and measurable development outcomes through structured project execution.

Kenya continues to invest heavily in public sector projects, with government expenditure on development projects accounting for approximately 30–35% of the national budget in recent years.

However, multiple reports indicate that up to 40% of public projects in developing economies face delays, cost overruns, or fail to achieve intended outcomes due to weak project management frameworks.

The conference aims to address these gaps by promoting standardized practices, capacity building, and cross-sector collaboration.

The event is expected to attract participants drawn from government ministries, state corporations, county governments, donor-funded programs, and private sector organizations working closely with the public sector.

Discussions will center on improving project delivery efficiency, enhancing accountability, and aligning implementation with Kenya’s long-term development strategies, including Vision 2030 and subsequent national development plans.

Maureen Ochang’, PMI Kenya Chapter President, notes that the conference also seek to expand awareness of project management as a strategic enabler within the public sector.

Currently, PMI estimates that organizations using standardized project management practices waste 28 times less money than those that do not, underscoring the potential economic impact of improved execution.

Onchang’ goes on to emphasize the urgency of strengthening project delivery systems within government institutions.

“Kenya has no shortage of strong policies and ambitious development plans. The challenge has consistently been in execution. This conference is about equipping public sector professionals with the tools, frameworks, and networks needed to translate policy into tangible, measurable impact,” she says.

The conference will also contribute to increasing member value for PMI professionals working in the public sector, a segment that continues to grow as governments adopt more structured approaches to project governance.

Globally, demand for project management-oriented roles is expected to grow by 33% by 2027, translating to nearly 22 million new jobs, with the public sector playing a significant role in this expansion.

Sessions will include panel discussions, case studies, and technical presentations focusing on areas such as project governance, risk management, digital transformation, and performance measurement in public projects.