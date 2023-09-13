Cameroon,Namibia complete list of qualified nations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon,Namibia complete list of qualified nations for the 2023 Africa Cup of...

Five-time African champions Cameroon together with Southern Africa’s Namibia, on Tuesday night, completed the list of African nations that have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The tournament, will kick off in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, on 13 January 2024. Leading to the Final tournament will be the Official Final Draw that will be held in Abidjan on 12 October 2023.

Cameroon, who won the competition the last time Cote d’Ivoire hosted the event in 1984, were made to wait until the last day of the Qualifiers and laboured to a 3-0 victory against Burundi at home.

A strong field comprised of 12 former African Champions will be heading to the West of the continent to enthral football fans around the world, the continent is also fortunate to have its 16 top-ranked teams at the finals according to current FIFA rankings.

The hosts, Cote d’Ivoire will be leading a strong West African field with the holders Senegal, four times Champions Ghana and 2013 winners Nigeria all amongst this group that also includes Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia who sealed their qualification in dramatic style.

Tanzania returns for a second finals, their team built on the successes of the strong showings recently in African Club competitions by Yanga SC and Simba.

Tunisia, who have reached their 16th successive finals, have been to every finals since 1994 and were hosts and champions in 2004.

Africa’s first FIFA World Cup Semi-finalists Morocco will be looking to duplicate their performances in Qatar.

Egypt will be looking for an eighth unprecedented title, having reached two of the last three finals in 2017 and at the 2021 edition.

Winners in 1990 and 2019, Algeria returns to go for a third title.

Qualified Nations:

Cote d’Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia