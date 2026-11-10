County NewsNEWS

266kg of bhang destroyed in court-supervised exercise

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

A total of 266 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa has been destroyed at the incinerator facility of AIC Kapsowar Mission Hospital.

The destruction occurred in a court-supervised exercise pursuant to an order issued by the Iten Law Courts on 30th October 2026.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The drugs were the subject of a case in which Vincent Odhiambo was convicted of trafficking in narcotic drugs. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, with a fine of Ksh 24 million as an alternative.

The exercise which commenced Tuesday morning was presided over by Hon. Gladys Adhiambo, Senior Principal Magistrate, Iten Law Courts, and witnessed by the Elgeyo Marakwet County Security Team, the County NEMA Director, representatives of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Public Health Officers, senior police officers and the Marakwet West Sub-County Security Team.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the exercise underscored the Government’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring that seized illicit substances are disposed of in accordance with the law while reinforcing efforts to safeguard communities against the devastating effects of narcotic drugs.

Governor Wavinya champions women empowerment, support for farmers in Machakos
Kirinyaga, new frontier for investment, Waiguru says 
JSC condemns attacks on Judges, Magistrates over bail decisions 
WHO prequalifies new oral simplified vaccine for cholera
EACC: Failure to comply with traffic laws increases levels of corruption
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Stop undermining young leaders, Ruto tells Gachagua
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Stop undermining young leaders, Ruto tells Gachagua
Local News NEWS
AFCON 2027 organizing committee charged to prepare for a spectacular tournament
Football Sports
Airport fees in DRC raise concern for international travellers
International News NEWS
Sawe makes final shortlist for Male Athlete of the Year award
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

Local News

Kenya confirms fifth Mpox case as Health Ministry intensifies surveillance

Local NewsNEWS

Families appeal for support to bury protest victims

Local NewsNEWS

Government begins readying Kericho for Mashujaa Day

Local NewsNEWS

Fertilizer prices drop to Ksh 2,500, President Ruto announces

Show More