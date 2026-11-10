Stop undermining young leaders, Ruto tells Gachagua

President William Ruto has told former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop undermining young leaders and politicians.

The President said he will stand by young leaders as they build their political careers to take over leadership of the country in the near future.

He told Democracy for Citizens Party leader to stop intimidating rising politicians, saying they need to be supported, not fought.

Speaking in Kisii County on Tuesday on the third- day of his development tour of Gusii region, President Ruto likened Gachagua to biblical King Herod, accusing him of demeaning younger politicians instead of allowing them to grow in leadership.

Those who have served in government and politics for long should be ready to retire with me in 2032 and pave way for young leaders to take over,” President Ruto pointed out.

At the same time, the President reiterated that he is ready to face his opponents in next year’s General Election.

He explained that his development track record speaks for itself, adding that his critics are relying on empty sloganeering and insults.

He challenged the opposition to tell Kenyans what they stand for and outline their agenda for the country instead of engaging in what he termed “endless insults and political slogans.”

“When they come here, they will never explain their alternative development plan,” he pointed out.

President Ruto explained that his administration has delivered on the development agenda it presented to Kenyans in 2022.

He reminded the opposition that the next election will be a contest of ideas, policies and development record, saying long gone are the days when politics of discrimination, tribalism and hatred was the order of the day.

President Ruto said every Kenyan deserves an equal share of development, insisting that historical marginalisation and discrimination must give way to a more equitable national investment programme.

The President said development projects are being distributed equitably across the country without discrimination.

Additionally, he dismissed as inconsequential opposition alliances being crafted with the sole aim of unseating him.

He described the alliances as tribal outfits keen on advancing outdated politics that has no room in modern Kenya.

The President wondered why opposition leaders have been repeatedly announcing that they are united and will eventually agree on one presidential candidate yet such matters are internal affairs.

“Their political arrangement is an internal matter that should not take priority over national issues affecting Kenyans,” President Ruto said.

He went on: “Their continued public declarations about their unity and intention to settle on a single presidential candidate is none of our business. They should keep it to themselves.”

On his part, Kisii Governor Simba Arati told Gachagua that his tribal politics has no room in modern Kenya.

“Gachagua recently said if things go wrong in Kenya after the next election, he will flee Kenya and settle on his farm in Texas, United States. Kenyans should therefore be wary of this evil man,” Governor Arati warned.

He said the people of Kisii and Nyamira will not make a mistake of supporting leaders who will end up in the opposition after the next General election.

“As the Abagusii community, we have benefited more in development during the four years of President Ruto than in previous governments. That’s why we will support his re-election in the next election,” he said.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro said the region has realised more development after the impeachment of Gachagua.

“Gachagua was the stumbling block to the development of our community because of his philosophy of shares,” Osoro noted.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi said the region will rally behind President Ruto in the 2027 election.

“The transformation taking place in our region is a clear indication that President Ruto is keen on equal distribution of resources. This is the leadership Kenya has been yearning for,” Nyakundi said.