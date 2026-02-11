27 Kenyans rescued from ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Mudavadi says

The Government has successfully rescued and repatriated 27 Kenyans who were stranded in the Russian Federation after they were illegally enlisted to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, in his latest update released this week, said the government secured the safe return of Kenyans through swift diplomatic and consular interventions coordinated by Kenya’s mission in Moscow.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said records show a majority had fallen victim to recruitment networks linked to the Russian military.

The developments in the rescue operations have necessitated an urgent undertaking by the Kenyan government, and Mudavadi has announced plans being at an advanced stage for him to visit Moscow to engage directly with the Russian government.

This visit, among other issues, aims to address the circumstances that drew Kenyans into the Russia-Ukraine war and to prevent further exposure to danger.

Kenya’s approach is anchored on diplomacy and dialogue, aimed at understanding how Kenyans are affected and preventing further risks.

The Prime CS has previously disclosed that President William Ruto has engaged the Ukrainian Government regarding Kenyans detained as prisoners of war, pursuing diplomatic means to ensure they are released and safely returned home.