PS Omollo: Education remains top gov’t priority for national transformation

The Government has maintained a strong focus on education and youth development, allocating close to 30 per cent of the national budget to the sector, Interior PS Dr. Raymond Omollo has said.

Speaking during the 29th Patron’s Award Ceremony at Utumishi Boys Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, the PS outlined key achievements over the past three years, including the recruitment of more than 100,000 teachers and the construction of over 23,000 classrooms nationwide.

He noted that the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has since been streamlined, bringing greater clarity and stability for learners, teachers, and parents.

The PS underscored that the Government continues to coordinate a wide range of programmes that directly benefit communities, spanning education, healthcare, and social protection, in close collaboration with local administrations to ensure effective service delivery and equal opportunity for all.

Dr. Omollo raised serious concern over the growing menace of drug and substance abuse among young people, describing it as one of the most acute threats to the future of Kenya’s youth.

He urged learners to make responsible choices, exercise sound judgment, and remain steadfast in pursuit of their goals.

“One of the biggest issues that we are struggling with is the issue of drug and substance abuse. Because of the great potential that you carry, please do not fall prey to drugs,” he said.

The PS further cautioned students on the dangers of negative peer influence, urging them to be deliberate about the company they keep.

“Look out for the kind of friends that you make. Try and keep away from drugs and substance abuse. The choices you make today will determine the future you have tomorrow,” he added.

Dr. Omollo warned that involvement in drugs could irreversibly derail a young person’s future, shutting doors to opportunity and contribution.

“If you do not stay away from drugs, you may never have an opportunity for us to come and celebrate you, or to contribute positively to the development of this country,” he said.

The PS also lauded Utumishi Boys Academy for its growth from fewer than 100 students to nearly 1,000, attributing the expansion to strong collaboration between school leadership, teachers and parents.

He called on parents to extend support beyond their own children, noting that some learners face financial and social challenges that require collective responsibility.

At the same time, Dr. Omollo commended teachers for their role in mentoring students and opening up opportunities, including linking them to scholarships and support systems that have transformed lives.

Addressing candidates in the Class of 2025, he encouraged them to remain disciplined and focused ahead of their national examinations, expressing confidence in their ability to excel.