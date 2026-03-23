Kisumu: Four arrested as police recover stolen motorcycles, electronics

Police in Kisumu County have arrested four suspects in a targeted crackdown on theft and the handling of stolen goods, recovering motorcycles, household appliances and other items believed to be part of an illegal resale network.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation focusing on individuals suspected to be linked to a wider syndicate dealing in stolen property.

Recovered items include four motorcycles, two microwaves, assorted footwear, an electric cooker, a refrigerator, television sets, bicycles and other household goods.

The suspects were detained at Obunga Police Station pending arraignment, while the recovered items were secured at the facility as exhibits.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to intensify surveillance and strengthen intelligence gathering to ensure those involved in criminal activities are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, detectives in Trans Nzoia County have arrested two suspects and recovered 213 mobile phones in a separate intelligence-led operation targeting a suspected electronics theft syndicate.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by Matisi Police Station personnel, raided a residence near Airport Church, leading to the arrest of Silas Wanjala, 24, and Job Kiberenge Sikuku, 28.

A Pandora machine suspected to be used in reprogramming mobile phones and three HP laptops were also seized, with all items secured for forensic analysis.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the source of the devices and trace other members of the network.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned upon completion of investigations.