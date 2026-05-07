Kenya does not export blood products, CS Duale clarifies

The Ministry of Health has addressed concerns surrounding organ transplant services and misleading reports alleging the export of blood products from Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale who Thursday appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Health on Thursday, clarified that the Ministry of Health does not export donated human blood or blood components for the manufacture of blood-derived products abroad.

“Kenya does not manufacture antisera used in blood grouping and laboratory diagnostic or plasma-derived blood products, nor undertakes plasma fractionation for products such as clotting factors, albumin, and immunoglobulins. Consequently, all such blood products used within the country are imported from internationally accredited manufacturers,” he explained.

He termed the reports misleading. “ The said report and similar reports of trade flows through Kenya should be interpreted with caution to avoid circulating misleading information. In this regard, the public is requested to get the right information from the Ministry of Health”.

He reaffirmed that Kenya’s blood system operates under strict regulatory and quality assurance frameworks to safeguard patient safety and uphold ethical standards.

At the same time, he warned those behind the claims against spreading false information.

“ The Ministry of Health will work with relevant investigative agencies to seek and apprehend persons peddling and publishing misleading health information to the Kenyan public, under the existing laws”

The session, chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, also discussed findings and recommendations from investigations into allegations of illegal organ trafficking and transplant malpractice.

“The Ministry of Health remains committed to strengthening the Kenya’s health systems, including the national blood system to ensure continued access to safe, quality-assured, and globally compliant health services for all Kenyans”, he assured.

Duale outlined ongoing reforms, including the proposed establishment of a National Organ Transplant Authority (NOTA), development of comprehensive transplantation legislation, and strengthened oversight mechanisms to enhance accountability across transplant services in Kenya.

The CS was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Kenya National Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services (KNBTTS) Director Dr. Martin Sirengo, Chairperson of the Independent Investigative Committee on Organ Transplant Services (IICOTS) Prof. Elizabeth Bukusi, members of the committee, and senior Ministry officials.

Source: MoH