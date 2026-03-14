Government calls on youth to reject political violence

The Government has praised leaders and communities in Nyakach and the neighboring Kericho region for the significant strides made in restoring peace and stability in an area that has long grappled with inter-community security challenges.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, made the remarks during the burial ceremony of the late Lt. (Rtd.) George Were in Nyakach, where he acknowledged the pivotal role played by local leadership in deescalating tensions that had previously manifested in cattle rustling, destruction of property, and loss of lives.

Dr. Omollo specifically recognized the collaborative efforts of the Member of Parliament for Nyakach, Members of County Assembly, and leaders from both Kisumu and Kericho counties, who have worked closely with security agencies to foster dialogue and peaceful coexistence between the two communities.

He noted that sustained engagement between community leaders, security officers, and local administrators has been instrumental in restoring calm to the region.

“Peace is not something we achieve once and forget. It is something we must protect every day through dialogue, cooperation, and responsible leadership,” Dr. Omollo said, urging residents and leaders alike to safeguard the gains made and continue nurturing the spirit of peaceful coexistence between the communities of Kisumu and Kericho counties.

Turning to the broader national picture, the Principal Secretary issued a direct appeal to young Kenyans to resist being used by politicians to perpetrate violence, particularly as the country begins moving toward the next electioneering period.

Dr. Omollo was emphatic that political competition must never degenerate into chaos, destruction of property, or loss of life, reaffirming that the Government remains firmly committed to ensuring that democratic freedoms are exercised within the bounds of the law.

“The President has been very clear from the first day that under his leadership, violence and chaos will not become the currency of our politics,” he stated.

While acknowledging that the country has largely experienced calm in recent months, Dr. Omollo cautioned that isolated incidents of unrest continue to occur and must be addressed firmly through lawful processes.

He also addressed a recent incident in Migori County, describing it as unfortunate and reaffirming that security agencies have already been engaged to establish the facts and ensure accountability.

The Principal Secretary disclosed that the Government has issued clear instructions to security officers that anyone involved in criminal activity must face the full force of the law, regardless of their status.

“We had a very unfortunate incident in Migori County yesterday. Our security officers are already handling the matter and the instructions are very clear: anyone involved in any form of criminality must face the full force of the law,” he said.

Dr. Omollo warned that the Government will not tolerate acts of violence or individuals taking the law into their own hands, stressing that the rule of law applies equally to all, irrespective of one’s station in life.

“It does not matter whether you are an elected leader, an aspiring leader, a businessman, or an ordinary citizen. The rule of law must prevail, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Dr. Omollo concluded by reaffirming the Government’s commitment to maintaining peace and strengthening security coordination across all regions, calling on leaders at every level to emulate the example set by Nyakach and Kericho, where dialogue and community-security partnerships have demonstrated that lasting peace is achievable when all stakeholders play their part.