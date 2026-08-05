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50 more pedestrians arrested in NTSA footbridge crackdown

The operation is part of a sustained enforcement campaign that has been underway for the past three weeks to curb dangerous road-crossing habits.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Over 50 pedestrians have been arrested as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) continues crackdown on jaywalking along major highways in Nairobi.

The latest arrests were made on Wednesday during a joint enforcement operation at the Allsops footbridge along Thika Road, where over 50 offenders were apprehended for failing to use the footbridge and obstructing the free flow of traffic.

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The suspects are expected to be charged at Milimani Law Courts.

The operation is part of a sustained enforcement campaign that has been underway for the past three weeks to curb dangerous road-crossing habits that expose pedestrians and motorists to accidents while disrupting traffic flow.

The crackdown began the week with the arrest of 53 pedestrians at the Transami Pipeline footbridge on Monday.

On Tuesday, NTSA officers mounted a similar operation at the Mutindwa footbridge in Buruburu, leading to the arrest of several pedestrians who ignored the footbridge and crossed the busy road at undesignated points.

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The authority called upon members of the public to use designated footbridges and pedestrian crossings at all times, stressing that compliance with traffic regulations is essential to improving road safety.

“The Authority urges pedestrians to use designated footbridges and crossings at all times as crossing in undesignated areas not only endangers their lives but puts also other road users at risk and disrupts traffic,” NTSA urged.

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