Ruto says government has delivered on promises made to muslim community

The Government has implemented key pledges it made to the Muslim community during the election campaign in 2022, President William Ruto has said.

The President cited the ending of discriminatory vetting in the issuance of identification cards and advancing inclusion in development.

He pointed out that he signed a presidential proclamation formally ending the decades-old, extra-vetting processes that historically targeted the Muslim population in the border parts of the country.

“We made it clear that all Kenyans, including Muslims and border communities, have a constitutional right to equal treatment in the issuance of national identity cards and passports and that’s what we have done,” President Ruto said.

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Wednesday when he hosted Muslim religious leaders, the President assured them that delayed implementation of the law on Muslim endowment funds (Waqf) will be ready by September 2026.

Wagf refers to charitable assets whose incomes are permanently dedicated to religious and charitable purposes, including education, healthcare, and social services.

Additionally, President Ruto pointed out that the construction of the 750km Isiolo-Mandera road corridor is on course, saying the flagship infrastructure project is designed to link historically marginalised communities in Northern Kenya to major economic markets and essential services.

“This project is one of the many interventions my administration is making to correct historical injustices long suffered by the people of Northern Kenya,” the President explained.

At the same time, he noted that the Government has stabilised the economy over the past four years.

He highlighted key milestones, including low inflation, a stable currency and huge foreign exchange reserves that have risen from $5.7 billion to $15.3 billion.

Explaining where Kenya was four years ago, President Ruto said the Government’s immediate priorities then were to ensure the country withstood global economic shocks and restored confidence in the economy and later embark on a long-term development agenda.

“Our priority then was not to imagine Kenya’s next chapter. It was to survive global economic turbulence, restore stability, rebuild confidence and place our economy back on a firm foundation,” he said.

According to the President, the reforms undertaken in the past four years have yielded positive results across key economic indicators.

He noted that the progress made now provides an opportunity for Kenya to focus on a long-term development beyond Vision 2030.

“This is why I have proposed a national conversation on Kenya’s new vision agenda beyond 2030, which will culminate in the formulation of a National Development Charter anchored in the Constitution,” the President noted.

He said the conversation is aimed at seeking to define Kenya’s long-term development priorities and ensure future economic planning rises above administrations and electoral cycles while focusing on sustained national transformation.

He maintained that Kenya’s transformation cannot be fixed through political rethoric.

“National challenges require practical economic plans focused on transforming agriculture to lower food prices, creating jobs, reforming healthcare, and building a working education system that reduces financial burdens on families,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Ruto told his critics to sell their agenda to Kenyans, saying sloganeering will not make them elected to leadership.

“My opponents have to do the difficult task of telling Kenyans how to reduce the cost of living other than just saying ‘Kasongo must go’,” the President pointed out.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi emphasised the need for all Kenyans to embrace peace.

“I ask our Muslim brothers to come out in large numbers and vote for President Ruto in the next General Election. Let’s pray for a clear second term with unnecessary petitions,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said President Ruto has ensured equality in the distribution of resources and development across the country.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Omar Hassan said President Ruto’s leadership has addressed challenges facing the people of Kenya.