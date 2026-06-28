Murkomen: Government to step up war on goonism

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country from political violence and other security threats.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Kamuneru in Mt. Elgon, Bungoma County, the CS assured Kenyans that the Government would remain firm in dealing with perpetrators of this menace.

“I promise you, just pray for me, I’ll deal with those people one by one,” Murkomen said.

“We will work together to make sure this country is safe,” he added, reiterating that the Government will continue to deploy all lawful measures to protect Kenyans and their property.

The CS also commended local security agencies in Mt Elgon for their efforts in combating drug and substance abuse, and urged them to intensify efforts to curb cases of defilement and improve service delivery to locals.

Accompanying the CS were Mining PS Harry Kimtai, Bungoma County Deputy Governor Pst. Janepher Mbatiany, MPs Fred Kapondi (Mt. Elgon) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Senator Consolata Wakwabubi, NACADA Board Chairperson Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori and CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, MCAs, among other leaders.