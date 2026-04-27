Kenya records 19,000 snakebite cases annually as deaths top 1,000

Kenya records more than 19,000 snakebite cases each year, resulting in over 1,000 deaths and leaving many survivors with long-term disability, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has said.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Elhadj As Sy on the sidelines of the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026, Duale called for stronger national and global action to curb what he described as a growing but neglected burden.

He said Kenya’s response is anchored in a system-wide approach that integrates snakebite care into Universal Health Coverage, strengthens early detection and referral at the community level, improves surveillance within the national health information system, and applies hotspot mapping to better target high-risk areas.

Duale revealed that the government is investing in domestic production capacity, with the Kenya Institute of Primate Research advancing locally tailored antivenom designed to address region-specific snake species.

Plans are also underway to establish a National Antivenom Quality Control Laboratory to enhance safety standards, efficacy and regulatory oversight.

Additionally, Kenya is positioning itself as a key advocate on the issue at the regional and global level. The CS noted ongoing collaboration with institutions such as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, and the African Union Development Agency to strengthen coordination, accountability and financing for snakebite interventions.

Kenya has also backed the consolidation phase of the Global Snakebite Taskforce, calling for a results-driven approach grounded in national priorities.

Focus is now on upcoming milestones, including elevating snakebite as a standalone agenda item at the WHO Africa Regional Committee session in August 2026 and integrating it into the Africa CDC neglected tropical diseases framework at the Conference on Public Health in Africa later in the year.

Duale was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni and Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth, among other senior officials.