President William Ruto on Wednesday outlined measures his administration has undertaken to address youth unemployment since taking office, highlighting job opportunities created locally and through international labour agreements.

Delivering his 2026 State of the Nation Address, which comes ahead of the 2027 General Election, Ruto highlighted various initiatives aimed at expanding employment opportunities for young Kenyans, including overseas labour placements, the digital economy and enterprise development.

He disclosed that 707,000 Kenyans had secured jobs abroad, gaining valuable work experience, supporting their families and contributing to the economy through remittances.

At home, the President said 350,000 Kenyans had secured employment opportunities in the digital economy through expanded connectivity, digital skills development and access to online work.

“We are expanding connectivity, digital skills and access to online work. Already, 350,000 Kenyans have secured work in the digital economy, earning incomes through opportunities that extend beyond their immediate communities and our national borders,” he said.

Ruto also cited the Hustler Fund as a key intervention in expanding access to credit for Kenyans previously excluded from formal borrowing due to collateral requirements and limited credit histories.

“More than 7 million Kenyans have established credit records and are regular borrowers, with cumulative borrowing of KSh94 billion. 700,000 are now established borrowers with a limit as high as KSh150,000 without any collateral. For young Kenyans with skills and ideas but insufficient capital, NYOTA provides an opportunity to begin,” he said.

Highlighting beneficiaries across the country, Ruto said more than 133,000 young entrepreneurs had received training, mentorship and KSh50,000 each in start-up capital under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme.

“To expand opportunity for more entrepreneurs in NYOTA business support, we are working with partners to support another 200,000 beneficiaries with KSh50,000 each. But our ambition cannot end with start-up grants,” he said.

He further outlined measures to help young enterprises grow, access markets, create employment and establish sustainable businesses through the initiative.

The President said the government was linking NYOTA beneficiaries to public procurement opportunities through the NYOTA–AGPO Digital Training Programme.

“That is why we are now linking NYOTA beneficiaries to government procurement opportunities through the NYOTA–AGPO Digital Training Programme, a free 10-week initiative that equips young entrepreneurs, women and persons with disabilities with digital and business skills, awards proficiency certificates, and facilitates business registration and AGPO certification,” he said.

The initiative is expected to enable 600,000 Kenyans to qualify for government procurement contracts, expand their enterprises and generate sustainable incomes.