President William Ruto on Wednesday delivered his 2026 State of the Nation Address to Parliament, highlighting his administration’s achievements and priorities in promoting equality, inclusion and equitable development.

For the first time, the address, which covered various sectors, was anchored on his new slogan, “Usawa ni Sawa”, which political pundits view as a potential campaign mantra ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

In outlining his administration’s achievements, the President revisited the Isiolo–Modogashe Road meme, which went viral last year. Amid applause and cheers from MPs and Senators, Ruto once again recited the towns along the planned 750-kilometre Isiolo–Modogashe–El Wak–Mandera Highway.

He, however, used the light moment to draw attention to the need to ensure equity for all Kenyans, citing his administration’s commitment to addressing historical injustices, marginalisation and discrimination.

Taking legislators through a moment of reflection, the President reminded the country that beyond the humour surrounding the road, the towns were home to disadvantaged Kenyans whose needs deserved equal attention.

“Behind those names are real people. Mothers raising children, traders trying to make a living, young people with dreams no different from those of your children and mine. And yet, some have lived their entire lives without a single tarmac road reaching their communities,” he said.

While acknowledging the public jokes surrounding the road, Ruto said his administration remained committed to fulfilling its promise to address inequalities through the principles of Usawa (equity and fairness) and that the road was now a reality.

“What many of us take for granted has remained a distant hope for other citizens. That is the inequality we are correcting. It is what they deserve,” he said, adding that construction of the road towards Mandera was underway to expand trade and investment.

Transport infrastructure

The President also reported that approximately 7,000 kilometres of roads were under construction across the country.

“We are working towards completing the 700-kilometre Mau Mau roads project and the Kenol–Marua Dual Carriageway, while advancing the Lake Victoria Ring Road, which will connect communities and economic centres across the Lake Region, from Busia through Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay to Migori,” he stated.

“Our first priority is transport infrastructure. Approximately 7,000 kilometres of roads are under construction, including projects that had stalled for years. Over the next decade, our ambition is to tarmac 28,000 kilometres of roads and dual 2,500 kilometres of highways. “, he said.

He further said the Rironi–Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway and the Kamandura–Mai Mahiu–Narok Road were among the projects being prioritised, adding that arrangements for the dualling of the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway were at an advanced stage.

Other strategic corridors being pursued include Mau Summit–Kericho–Kisii–Isebania, Awendo–Kisumu, Kisumu–Busia and Mau Summit–Eldoret–Malaba.

“We are also prioritising the dualling of the Bomet–Ongata Rongai–Ngong corridor and the Kitengela–Isinya Road. We will shortly launch the construction of the Pangani, Muthaiga, Dumberi, Makutano, Embu, Chuka and Maua roads, which are also part of our development plan,” he said.

He explained the projects will ease the movement of people and goods, connect regional markets and strengthen our economy.

Others are the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha through Narok and Bomet to Kisumu and onwards to Bugoma and Malaba, alongside modernisation of the ports of Mombasa and Lamu, while the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the ongoing KSh154.2 billion development and modernisation programme, will expand passenger and operational capacity, strengthen our position as a regional aviation hub and support tourism, horticulture, logistics and international business.

Roads, railways, ports and airports must function as one integrated transport network, reducing logistics costs and positioning Kenya as a preferred destination for production, trade and investment.