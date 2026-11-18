President William Ruto is delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address (SOTN) for 2026 to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

The address, delivered in fulfilment of his constitutional mandate under Article 132, comes ahead of the August 2027 General Election, which will mark the end of his current five-year term in office.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki , Chief Justice Martha Koome, a section of Judges, Cabinet Secretaries and Governors are among the distinguished guests