How Bungoma County is bridging donor funding gap to sustain NTD interventions

Kenya continues to grapple with the burden of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) even as it races against time to meet the World Health Organization’s 2030 elimination target.

The diseases targeted for elimination amid dwindling donor funding include Schistosomiasis (Bilharzia), Soil-Transmitted Helminths (intestinal worms), Lymphatic Filariasis (Elephantiasis), Onchocerciasis (River Blindness), Visceral Leishmaniasis (Kala-azar), and Trachoma, which affect vulnerable communities.

Western Kenya counties endemic for Bilharzia and intestinal worms, are already feeling the effects of the global health funding cuts, which have led to the gradual withdrawal of key development partners.

Despite these challenges, Bungoma county government is determined to ensure that last-mile interventions remain uninterrupted as part of sustained efforts to achieve zero infections by 2027.

Since 2021, mass drug administration, community education on social and behavioural change, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) initiatives have reduced Bilharzia prevalence from 7pc to zero cases. However, there has been a resurgence of intestinal worms in West Sang’alo, a hotspot, with reported cases now standing at 5pc.

While the latest endline survey raises concerns over the comeback, County Director of Health and Sanitation Dr. Caleb Watta maintains the findings will not derail national efforts to eliminate the diseases, adding that the drug stockout has been addressed including increasing pit latrine coverage in the area following a drop caused by the heavy rains.

Speaking to journalists, Dr. Watta acknowledged existing funding gaps but said the county government had stepped in through increased budgetary allocations.

He revealed that NTD programmes had been allocated Ksh15M in this 2026/2027 financial year. In addition, key interventions have been integrated into the broader healthcare system to sustain disease control and treatment efforts.

He described the funding cuts as a wake-up call for counties that have long relied on international donors to finance mass drug administration, disease surveillance, and community outreach programmes aimed at curbing the spread of NTDs.

“These were diseases that had not been prioritised, with development partners largely supporting the interventions. Through continuous sensitisation, we came to the realisation that we need to take the lead, and that is exactly what we are doing. There is now ownership at both levels of government and within communities. We now know and recognise that NTDs are our problem and one that we must address. NTD interventions are now incorporated into our planning just like any other disease,” he said.

Dr. Watta expressed optimism that the shift achieved through enhanced sensitisation and multisectoral collaboration would result in more resources being allocated to the fight against NTDs.

He commended development partners for their continued support, noting that they have played a critical role in the progress Kenya has made over the years.

Kenya has already eliminated Guinea worm disease and more recently, sleeping sickness. These achievements have been built on years of sustained mass drug administration, strong community health networks, and consistent investment from both the government and development partners.

“Part of our success comes from local champions, including community leaders who have a deep understanding of these diseases. Resource mobilisation remains a key pillar of healthcare financing, and continued support from partners is essential if we are to sustain gains in the health sector,” he said.

“The donors have left a lasting imprint on these programmes. There is also strong goodwill from the political leadership. For instance, the County Assembly, through its Health Committee, has consistently approved our budget proposals because members have seen the empowerment that comes with an NTD-free community. The County Executive, led by the Governor, has also been very supportive,” he added.

Currently, the department is working closely with water, environment, and education ministries to strengthen the three pillars of NTD elimination: expanding mass drug administration (MDA) coverage, enhancing water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, and promoting social and behavioural change.

Other strategies include disease surveillance, trengthened monitoring and evaluation systems.

“We are nearing elimination. We have moved away from treating these as neglected diseases and have integrated them into the mainstream healthcare system. Our focus is now on the test and treat strategy, strengthening all interventions, and enhancing surveillance. The war against NTDs must be won,” Dr. Watta concluded.

Apart from Bilharzia and intestinal worms, other NTDs affecting communities in Western Kenya include jiggers, rabies, scabies, sleeping sickness in Bumula, snake bites, and river blindness.